Hojai MLA Shiladitya Dev quit threat over Ulfa leader’s talk

Hojai BJP legislator Shiladitya Dev on Friday said he and a few other MLAs would resign if the Assam government fails to take action against pro-talks Ulfa leaders for making inflammatory statements.

Dev told reporters that a couple of pro-talks Ulfa leaders were making statements vis-à-vis the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2016, which could disturb peace and harmony in the state.

“I urge the Centre and the state government to take appropriate action against them for threatening the common man or I will submit my resignation. A few other MLAs contacted me and said they would also resign if the state government does not act against these Ulfa leaders,” he said.

Ulfa leader Mrinal Hazarika had said on Wednesday in a meeting organised by Asom Songrami Mancha, a political party set up in 2015, that if the need arises, they would go back to the days of 1982 and 1983 in order to force the Centre to withdraw the bill.

The Assam Movement was at its peak during the early 1980s.

“They are speaking of going back to 1983 when the Nellie massacre took place. Are they threatening another massacre?” Dev asked.

“These so-called militant leaders have fled Ulfa. If they have come for peace talks, they should speak peacefully and within the limits of the Constitution,” he said, without naming anyone.

“I do not support Ulfa (Independent) chief Paresh Barua but he is at least firm on his original stand unlike these so-called Ulfa leaders,” he added.

Hazarika was also critical of the rally proposed to be held here on November 17 in support of the bill but which has now been cancelled.

Hazarika had warned Dev, who is a supporter of the bill and had backed the rally, for his stand. “He is in power and surrounded by security personnel but he will not be in power forever. Then people will judge him,” he had said.

Dev said, “I am a representative of the people. I have every right to speak for my people. I condemn these Ulfa leaders for trying to create a conflict between the Assamese and Bengali people.”

Dev also slammed Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti (KMSS) leader Akhil Gogoi for calling the Assam bandh on October 23 to protest against the bill, saying “some people are pursuing their political agenda”.

“During the bandh, the orchid park of Akhil at Kaziranga was open and did good business,” he said.

Set up in November 2015 by the KMSS, the park is run by a cooperative society.

The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2016, seeks to grant citizenship to Hindus, Jains, Sikhs, Parsis, Christians and Buddhists who fled to India from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh fearing persecution before December 31, 2014.

Several organisations in Assam have opposed the bill saying it will pave the way for settlement of Hindu Bangladeshis in the state, thereby reducing the indigenous people into a minority.