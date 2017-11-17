Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Sat, 18 Nov 2017

Northeast Today

Hold Tripura Polls in First Half of February: CPI-M Urges EC

Hold Tripura Polls in First Half of February: CPI-M Urges EC
November 17
21:59 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends

The ruling CPI(M) has urged the Election Commission to hold the Tripura Assembly election in the first half of February. Assembly polls in Tripura are due in February, 2018.

A CPI(M) delegation led by Haripada Das called on Deputy Election Commissioner Sudip Jain on Thursday and put forward their view that the Assembly election be held in the first half of February, 2018.

“The party (CPI-M) is of the view that Assembly elections should be held either in the first week or second week of February as there are school board examinations in March,” Das told reporters.

Jain, who arrived in Agartala on Thursday evening, held a meeting with representatives of all major political parties. He also held a meeting with senior state government officers regarding preparations for the Assembly election.

A BJP team led by party leader Ashok Sinha called on the deputy election commissioner last evening and alleged that 20 per cent of the names in the state’s voters’ list are fake and demanded an intensive revision and special audit of the voters’ list, BJP state media in-charge Victor Shom said here today.

The state’s electoral rolls are undergoing summary revision. Congress leader Prashanta Sen Chaudhury said his party told the deputy election commissioner that Tripura Assembly polls be held on time in February.

He demanded that during the Assembly election all polling booths in Tripura should be guarded by Central paramilitary forces.

-PTI

Tags
Election CommissionTripura Assembly election
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

Sponsors

 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.