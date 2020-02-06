Hollywood actor Kirk Douglas dies at 103, son Michael Douglas shares emotional note

NET Bureau

Hollywood’s silver screen legend Kirk Douglas took his last breath on Wednesday, 5 February. He was 103 and the news of his death was shared by the family. One of the last survivors of the golden age of cinema, Douglas was renowned for the macho and not-always-likable tough guy roles he took on in around 90 movies over a six-decade career.

Kirk Douglas’ son Michale who also happens to be an Oscar-winning actor took to Instagram to write a heartfelt note for his late father. Sharing some family pictures he wrote, “It is with tremendous sadness that my brothers and I announce that Kirk Douglas left us today at the age of 103. To the world he was a legend, an actor from the golden age of movies who lived well into his golden years, a humanitarian whose commitment to justice and the causes he believed in set a standard for all of us to aspire to.”

Talking about his connection with the family, Michael said, “But to me and my brothers Joel and Peter he was simply Dad, to Catherine, a wonderful father-in-law, to his grandchildren and great grandchild their loving grandfather, and to his wife Anne, a wonderful husband. Kirk’s life was well lived, and he leaves a legacy in film that will endure for generations to come, and a history as a renowned philanthropist who worked to aid the public and bring peace to the planet.”

Kirk has worked in varied films and action epics like’Spartacus, 20,000 Leagues Under the Sea and also in biopics like Lust for Life and Lonely Are the Brave.

Source: India TV News