Homage Paid to Battle of Imphal Warriors

NET Bureau

As part of commemorating the 75th anniversary of Battle of Imphal, a historic homage was paid to the departed souls who selflessly laid down their lives during the battle, in a simple ceremony at Imphal on Sunday.

Lt Gen Ravi Eipe (Retired), Head Liason Officer India, Commonwealth Graves Commission, Lt Gen K Himalaya Singh (Retired), Deputy Commissioner Rangitabali Waikhom of Imphal East district, Major General KP Singh of of Assam Rifles (South) and other officials attended the event wherein they laid wreaths at the memorial of Imphal War Cemetery.

A minute’s silence was also observed after the ‘last post’ played by the buglers.

Religious teachers and preachers read lines from Bhagavad Gita, Bible, Quran and Guru Granth Sahib to bless the souls of martyrs who were laid to rest. The Battle of Imphal which was fought between March 8 to July 3, 1944 with the Japanese aiming to capture the logistics base of the Allied forces, is referred to as one of the bloodiest battles in the World War II.

It is estimated that 5,000 soldiers belonging to Indian National Army, 5,000 to British Commonwealth Force and 30,000 Japanese Army men sacrificed their lives. The people of Manipur and Nagaland suffered greatly in these battles including aerial bombings. The Battle was the turning point of the Burma campaign.

Source: The Assam Tribune