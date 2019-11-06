Home Minister Wants Hindi as ‘Language for the Country’

The Narendra Modi-led government has continued to push Hindi as the ‘one’ language of India since it came to power in 2014. In its previous stint, the BJP had tried to change the language of official correspondence to Hindi. It had also tried to make Hindi compulsory in schools across India. Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s recent comment that ‘only Hindi could unite the nation’ as the language reflect the country’s identity is what BJP always wanted to implement. Kingson Chingakham narrates.

Speaking on the occasion of Hindi Diwas, Union Home Minister Amit Shah triggered a political controversy when he said that ‘only Hindi could unite the nation’ as the language reflect the country’s identity. He also expressed that it was a national responsibility to expand and prosper Hindi.

Although the Home Minister also warned that the promotion of Hindi should not be done at the cost of local languages, regional political parties saw such statement as a threat to ‘Indian integrity and diversity’. With a massive victory for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the recent general elections, the country has moved towards the majoritarian state. The opposition fears that this kind of majoritarian government can do anything unilaterally without consulting the various stakeholders. Many also gave an example of how the BJP led NDA government unilaterally bifurcated the state of Jammu and Kashmir into two union territories without the proper channel of debate and discussion in the Parliament.

Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru had always urged for three-language formula for India, which is, English, Hindi and the mother tongue (or the Native language). Any attempt to tamper this three-language formula will destroy the integrity of the country. This is in contrast to what Mahatma Gandhi and Sardar Vallabhai Patel had appealed to the public. Both these tall leaders believed ‘Hindi as the official language’. This is where Amit Shah got the inspiration.

Facts from Census 2011

According to the Census Report 2011, out of the 22 Scheduled languages in the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution, Hindi had the highest number of speakers in the country. Although Hindi has many dialects, 43.63 per cent of the population spoke Hindi. Bengalee possessed the second-highest speakers in the country, followed by western and south Indian languages in descending order- Marathi, Telegu and Tamil.

It should be noted that there are more than 57 Hindi dialects in our country spoken among 43.63 per cent of the total population. However, the total number of native Hindi speakers (not dialects) was just 26 per cent. 60 per cent of total Hindi-speakers speak the native Hindi dialect.

Some of the popular Hindi dialects are Bhojpuri, Magahi, Haryanvi, Rajasthani, Pahari, Gawari etc. Apart from the scheduled languages specified in the Eighth Schedule of the constitution, there are 99 more non-scheduled languages with their own respective dialects.

According to the Census 2011, the country’s average Hindi speakers per 10,000 persons were 4,363. However, 19 states (including the erstwhile state of Jammu & Kashmir) felt below the national average of 4,363 per 10,000 persons Hindi speakers. In all the northeastern states, Hindi speakers did not even reach 1000 per 10,000 persons. The lowest in the region was the state of Mizoram with 97 Hindi speakers per 10,000 persons. Similarly, in Kerala, the Census revealed that there were only 16 Hindi speakers per 10,000 persons. Since 19 states felt below the national average and the remaining population of around 57 per cent spoke a language other than Hindi, should we really consider Hindi as a unifying language?

Language as Soft Power

The Union Home Minister also said that former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj and the current PM Narendra Modi all spoke in Hindi in the global platforms like the United Nations. The current BJP government sees Hindi as a form of soft power in the global platforms. This soft power needs to be popularized within the country before exporting. Language is one of the parameters of global domination.

All the other countries, specifically Asian countries like China, Japan and Koreas are pushing hard to popularize their own languages in the world. However, these countries are known for homogeneity. India, with its diverse culture, cannot` be compared to any of these countries. A move to homogenize the population with one common language will only create more issues among the non-Hindi speaking population.

Politicisation of Language

Should we really go for Hindi as a unifying language? We all can recall that our country has a history where the state reorganization took place on the linguistic line. Post-independence, the first state created on a linguistic basis was Andhra in 1953, created out of the Telugu-speaking northern parts of Madras State.

Through the State Reorganization Act 1956, a number of states were merged or divided and merged with other states to form a full state on the basis of language. If Hindi was the national language, we would not possibly have protest from non-Hindi speaking population to form state on the basis of language. This could have been one advantage.

The subsequent government in the post-independence India have played language politics to garner votes at the time of elections. We still have a very recent example of Telangana, how it was carved out to benefit political interest. Most of the regional parties sustain their existence through language. States should be divided on the basis of administration, not on the basis of language. We need to stop the politicisation of language.

Unify the non-Hindi speaking population

Language gives an emotional connect among people. We constantly want to learn more language so that we could connect with the native speakers emotionally and not mechanically. There is no harm in learning more languages. But stripping people off their mother language with one uniform language is a classic example of the imposition of the rule of the majority on the minority. Here, minority is a bit problematic to define as our country is still divided among all these 22 scheduled and 99 non-scheduled languages. There is no unifying force among the non-Hindi speaking population. This becomes the reason for reducing ourselves to the minority status although 57 per cent of the population is non-Hindi speaking population. There is an urgent need to unify all the non-Hindi speaking population in order to avoid dictates from the majoritarian state.

Endnote

Although the Home Minister’s statement alarmed everyone, the ruling party is unlikely to impose Hindi as a unifying language. The ruling BJP government can anticipate a massive protest across all the states if something like this happens. In future, politicians who hold high responsibility and who hold public offices should take proper care to avoid such controversial statements and speak more responsibly and sensitively.