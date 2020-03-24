Home Ministry issues order for 21 days of nationwide lockdown

NET News Desk

In the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak, which is declared as a pandemic by the World Health Organisation, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), has considered it necessary to take effective measures to prevent its spread across the country. Hence various measures have been undertaken across the country while ensuring maintenance of essential services and supplies, including health infrastructure.

In exercise of the powers under section 6(2)(i) of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), has issued an order, directing the Ministries, Departments of Government of India, State/Union Territory Governments and State/ Union Territory Authorities to take effective measures so as to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in the country.

Moreover, under the directions of the aforesaid Order of NDMA, and in exercise of the powers, conferred under Section 10(2)(I) of the Disaster Management Act, the Home Ministry has issued guidelines with the directions for their strict implementation. This Order shall remain in force, in all parts of the country for a period of 21 days with effect from 25.03.2020.

