Homecoming of Mega Miss North East Mariam Longri

The quaint town of Kharsang in the Changlang district of Arunachal Pradesh was in a celebratory mood on Wednesday, as they geared up for the homecoming of Mariam Longri who was recently crowned the Sunsilk Mega Miss North East 2018. Mariam was accompanied by the winner of Garnier Men Mega Mister North East 2018, Pawan Chhetri and Founder of Mega Entertainment Abhijit Singha, who has been organizing the Mega Miss North East pageant since the past 16 years.

Speaking on the occasion, Mariam Longri said, “This is such a heart-warming moment, I am truly grateful! So many people, elders as well as kids from various schools had gathered to welcome me, this is truly overwhelming. I was expecting to return home to my normal life, but the reception I received here was beyond my wildest imagination.”

The youngest of 9 siblings, and daughter of retired police officer Chatu Longri, Mariam won the coveted title of Sunsilk Mega Miss North East 2018 at the grand finale of the event held in Guwahati on 30th June. Mariam’s mother Rina Longri runs an NGO. Her family belongs to the conservative and peaceful Tangsa community, which makes up the majority of population there. One of the major industrial towns of Arunachal Pradesh, Kharsang is laden with tea, coal and petroleum.

Speaking about the responsibility she holds towards her community as a youth icon, Mariam said, “I hope my victory will motivate my sisters from Kharsang to believe that if a simple girl like me can make it big in the world of fashion, even they can. I will be more than happy to guide them to go forward in the same journey that I went. Even I was inspired by LichaThosum from Itanagar, who was the first runner-up of Mega Miss North East 2016. There is a lot of potential among the youth here, and pageants like these will help them get the stage that they deserve. I want to see my tribe achieving everything they deserve, not just in the regional platform, but nationally and internationally as well.”Mariam added that she has always been a decent student and a good multitasker, hence balancing her responsibilities as Mega Miss North East and education will not be a difficult task for her.

Mariam’s felicitation and welcome programme was graced by R.K.Rai (Circle Officer, Kharsang), Korong Longri (Ex Zila Parishad Member), and members of Arunachal Pradesh Women Welfare Society, Tangsa Youth Association (Miao and Kharsang Unit), Kharsang Circle Unemployed Youth Association, Kharsang Badminton Club. In addition, many school students and people from different parts of the town joined the celebration, and homecoming of their daughter who made the Tangsa community and Kharsang proud through her achievement.