Honour killing: Dalit boy torched to death in Punjab’s Mansa district

NET Bureau

In a shocking incident of honour killing, a 16-year-old Dalit boy was torched to death by three of his neighbours while he was celebrating his nephew’s birth in Punjab’s Mansa district on Sunday morning. He was rushed to the nearby hospital where the doctor’s declared him brought dead.

The deceased identified as Jaspreet Singh belonged to a Mazhabi Sikh (Dalit) family whose elder brother Kulwinder Singh had eloped with a neighbour’s daughter two years back. The couple was living in a nearby town of Budlada after getting married and was blessed with a son recently.

The accused men belong to the same community and are believed to have murdered Jaspreet for honour as the girl’s family was not happy with the marriage despite belonging to the same community.

The accused identified as Jashan Preet ( girl’s brother) Gurjeet Singh (cousin) and their accomplice Raju abducted the victim tied his hands and allegedly gagged him before setting him on fire.

Victim’s father Surat Singh (55) told India Today that Jaspreet’s only fault was that he was telling the people that his brother has been blessed with a boy and the family was thinking to bring the couple back to home.

The police has registered a case against the accused. However, the accused were still at large.

DSP Mansa Surendra Sharma confirmed the incident and said the investigations were on and the accused will be arrested soon.

Source: India Today