Hope Arunachal Becomes Driver of India’s Relations with ASEAN Countries: Kovind

President Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday said he hoped Arunachal Pradesh will become a driver of India’s trade and economic relations with the Asean countries under the ‘Act East Policy’ of the central government.

“Being a border state, Arunachal Pradesh offers a unique opportunity for trade with neighbouring countries,” he told legislators at a special session of the Arunachal assembly.

The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) is a regional intergovernmental organisation comprising of 10 Southeast Asian states. Kovind also urged legislators to remember they had been elected to meet the aspirations of the state’s people and to render public service.

“After elections, you represented all citizens of your respective constituencies, including those who may not have voted for you. As legislators, you are the guardians of public interest and trust. It is your responsibility to make laws to improve the lives of people and to resolve issues of public concern,” he told the legislators.

He said that diversity was one of the strengths of India and united its citizens, adding that there are many ethnic and religious communities in Arunachal Pradesh, but they live together in harmony. “This is an ideal for all Indians.”

-IANS