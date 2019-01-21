Hostels for Northeast Students Coming up in Delhi, Bengaluru and Other Cities

NET Bureau, Kingson Chingakham

Northeast student hostels are coming up in Delhi and Bengaluru, and have been planned for other cities of India as well, where students from the North Eastern Region are pursuing higher education in substantial numbers.

This information was disclosed by Dr. Jitendra Singh, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) in early January while addressing the students from Northeast, currently on a conducted tour to Delhi and other cities under the annual “Students Experience in Inter-State Living” (SEIL) programme.

The Minister said that one of the major achievements of the Government led by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi during the last five years has been that the students from Northeast have been provided the facility for cost-effective living through hostels and other means in different parts of the country. He informed that a Northeast Hostel for Girl Students is ready for inauguration within the campus of Bangalore University. Similarly, he said, an exclusive Northeast Hostel is under construction within the campus of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), where a very large number of youth are pursuing higher studies.

Dr. Singh also disclosed that a piece of land is being acquired in Rohini, Delhi to set up a hostel for Northeast students studying in Delhi University, while a prime land has been acquired in Dwarka, New Delhi to construct a state-of-the-art Northeast Convention Centre.

Complementing the youth from North Eastern region for their diligence and aspirational focus, Dr Singh said, the “Start-up India, Stand-up India” programme initiated by Prime Minister has been implemented in the North Eastern region, with an added incentive from the Ministry of DoNER in the form of “Venture Fund” to be provided to any young entrepreneur or Start-Up who wishes to pursue it in the region. The response to this, he said, has been very encouraging and in the years to come, Northeast may become a favourite destination for young Start-Ups from all over India.

Dr Jitendra Singh also referred to other recent initiatives taken for generating employment opportunities for the youth in the region. He made particular mention of Northeast Rural Livelihood Programme and promotion of “Home Tourism” which has become a major source of livelihood and revenue generation, especially in States like Meghalaya and Sikkim.