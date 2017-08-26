Sat, 26 Aug 2017

300 Houses Demolished Inside Amchang Reserve Forest

August 26
11:35 2017
In perhaps one of the most massive eviction drive in Assam, three hundred houses of encroachers were demolished in Amchang Wildlife Sanctuary, on the peripheries of Guwahati on Friday.

“As per Gauhati High Court direction, an eviction drive was carried out in Amchang Wildlife Sanctuary today at 9.00 am,” Kamrup (metro) district administration said. In this operation, four teams were formed with magistrates, forest officials, police officials from APDCL, health, SDRF, fire & emergency services etc.

Two teams conducted their drive at Botaghuli and rest two at Amchang Wildlife Sanctuary area behind Veterinary College, Khanapara. Till 1600 hours, 300 houses were dismantled and families asked to leave the illegally occupied forest area.

Dr. M. Angamuthu, Deputy Commissioner, briefed the teams before the operation not to damage/ destroy or burn any belongings of the encroachers and also directed the police to use minimum force for the eviction operation. Hiren Nath, Commissioner of Police, Haraprasad, CCF, and Jt. Commissioner of Police Diganta Baruah were also present during the briefing.

The operation included more than 500 police and forest officials, elephants, excavators, wage labours with tool kits etc to make Amchang Wildlife Sanctuary encroachment free. Many families were seen vacating their houses without any resistance.

-UNI

