How do you like your egg?

INTERNATIONAL

In the Kardashian plastic age, an innocent egg took the social media into frenzy and also went on to make a global statement on Metal Health Awareness. Bhavya Chittilanghat unfurls the events.

We did not see this coming, Chris Godfrey!

The famed “egg” that took over the internet like a storm has managed to turn its viral attention into something more. How?

It all started on January 4th, when Instagram laid an egg. An anonymous account with the username ‘world_record_egg’ posted on Instagram, a rather simple picture of an egg with a caption that read “Let’s set a world record together and get the most liked post on Instagram.” Currently at over 52M likes, the egg’s challenge to break the previous record of Kylie Jenner’s post of her daughter Stormi (18.5M likes), was a breeze. In the age of like-driven vanity of social media and perfect looking botox’ed Kardashians, there was this brown egg asking for attention.

Does online viral content matter at all? Is the egg more than what it is?

Let’s get cracking.

The brain behind the viral egg post was later revealed to be a London-based 29-year old advertising professional Chris Godfrey.

The first picture of the egg is followed by 5 other eggs, in successive posts, showing the egg to be developing cracks. Given the 10.1M followers that the account boasted of, the suspense concerning the now cracking egg remained in the spotlight. Suspicion regarding the intentions behind these posts was rife as it clearly left people bewildered. Some were certain that it was merely an issue of clickbait publicity, as is the perennial motive of most viral posts on the internet. Meanwhile, many other enthusiastic comments under the egg’s post collectively assumed the mantle of bringing down the Kardashian’s hold on social media by rooting for the egg with copious likes. Whatever the case may be, the mystery egg gained a lot of attention. But to what end?

Out of all 6 posts, the penultimate one showed an almost-cracked egg sewn into place with the laces of American football while the caption read that all would be revealed post the Super Bowl LIII on Hulu, a television network.

And then it cracked.

Unlike the previous posts which were just pictures of our viral friend, the final one was an animated video with eyes and hands sketched in, depicting the egg in the process of cracking entirely. The egg said “Recently I’ve started to crack”, “The pressure of social media is getting to me. If you’re struggling too, talk to someone.” and ended with “We got this.”

The viewers were then indicated towards the contact information of “Mental Health America”. The link takes them to the “Talking Egg” website which lists out a number of mental health links/resources in various countries that they can reach out to! The website was part of the Talking Egg campaign which endeavored to erase the stigma of mental illness and normalize talking about it.

More often than not, people who are genuinely in need of help to tackle mental health issues exist in a state of denial due to the societal stigma that is attached to it. The egg neatly cashed in on its viral popularity and turned it around to something more than that. We cannot turn a blind eye to the fact that beating the 21-year old billionaire socialite in the highest number of likes clearly played a vital role in making it a hit. Nevertheless, Godfrey did strike gold by making the egg the bearer of a very important message. Mental Health is just like any other health issue and it needs to be heard and talked about. So, speak up.

Sometimes, the most silliest of online antics hold unseen patterning of information systems. There’s more than what meets the eye. This is especially true of the paradoxical digital age, immensely transparent yet deeply enigmatic.

(The author is a Doctoral Student at IIT Gandhinagar. She is also an avid doodler/sketch artist and a pop-culture aficionado.)