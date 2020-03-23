How The Janata Turned The Curfew Into A Success & Why The Detractors Should Shut Up

Gaurav Agarwal

After the success of Lal Bahadur Shahstri’s historic appeal to the people of the nation to skip one meal per week during the acute food shortage experienced in the nation during the ongoing war against Pakistan in 1965, it was P.M Modi’s call for Janata Curfew a staggering 55 years later which has once again managed to coalesce Indians.

People all across the country swarmed their balconies and terraces when the clocks struck 5:00 p.m and raised a hubbub of clapping and bells ringing. Countrymen continued to stand in unison for well more than the stipulated time- a period of 5 minutes to recognise and appreciate the selfless devotion with which the medical and security personnel are working tirelessly to free the nation from the clutches of the devilish Coronavirus.

This is one manner in which the people through their concerted efforts have made the jobs of emergency personnel in the nation easier by boosting their morale, the other manner which should be incorporated and utilised to do the same would be to exercise caution, restraint and self control by isolating oneself and encouraging others to do the same.

As the death toll reaches 360 people in India, the nation stands on the cusp of entering stage 3, and documented research tells us that after enough people get contaminated with the virus, contact mapping becomes increasingly difficult, and then the question of containing the virus becomes defunct, as the focus unequivocally shifts onto developing a strategy aimed at outlasting and surviving the virus, after enduring the catastrophic brunt of its full force.

Now, it is a known fact that detractors improve the quality of individuals, organisations and movements alike by forcing each one of them to become self-aware about their own flaws and as a result, work on them. They help ensure the direction of attention towards the chinks in one’s own armour.

However, this desirable mechanism becomes defunct when a category of people takes to ridiculing an overarching noble proposition such as the ‘Janata Curfew.’

A radical sect of people were bent of deeming the whole exercise of ‘Janata Curfew’ to be a futile act of symbolism when it clearly was more.

People sat at home and complied with the directives provided to them instead of making it exceedingly difficult for the ones who are fighting the COVID-19 battle at the front lines for us by not doing so and continuing to gather in large crowds. That simple act in and itself showed maturity and a willingness to sacrifice instant gratification for the overall well-being of a national community.

The blind detractors also took issue with the resolve instilled by the P.M in the people of the country to clap for 5 minutes for recognising and showing appreciation towards the efforts of our emergency personnel. However, what they failed to take into consideration was the fact that when an activity is promoted to raise the spirits of those who are not equipped to do anything more than fight a monotonous battle, by turning their action/non-action into a spectacle, then there is probably no point in attributing ridicule to it.

In this way, a group of people disguised anger by wearing the cloak of rationalisation, and at a critical junction like this, it was simply the most asinine thing one could do.

Furthermore, the curfew also had a basis rooted in the sciences, as research indicated that the virus stays alive for only 4 hours on copper surfaces, 9 hours on clothing material, 3 hours in the form of droplets in the air and for 24 hours on wooden surfaces.

So, a 14-hour bandh, keeping in accordance with the latest research available, probably reconditions the majority of public properties to a sanitised state.

Moreover, gestures of good faith can never be quantified, but nonetheless, they are still considered to be important in the fight against any enemy.

Hence, the ‘Janata Curfew’ deserves appreciation, not contempt.

Image Source: The Indian Express