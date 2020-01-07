How to drain a washing machine that won’t drain

NET Bureau

Appliances such as washing machines are built for efficiency and typically don’t cause any issues. However, wear and tear has a place in the life of every machine.Due to a mechanical malfunction or drain-hose problem, it is possible that the water used by the washer doesn’t drain after a spin cycle. This can be a huge inconvenience and to avoid being left without your appliance for long, you can adopt a DIY approach while you await professional help.Here’s what you can do to drain the water manually.

Switch off and unplug the machine from the power outlet.

Check the position of the hose to see if it is bent or tangled. You can discharge the water by straightening the hose in this case. However, if it isn’t tangled, disconnect it from the washing machine to let the water flow.

While disconnecting the hose ensure that you keep it at a higher level than the tub.

Fetch an empty bucket and place the hose in it. You may have to repeat this step several times, depending on the amount of water in the washer. However, if the water does not flow freely then there is a possibility of the hose being clogged or the filter being blocked.

To check, inspect the hose for any threads or lint that may be causing the blockage and clean it using tools like pliers.

If the hose is clear and the problem persists, check the washer for defects. To do so, you may need to switch on the washing machine. For instance, if you hear any noise or an unusual sound when the machine is on, the washer may be damaged.

While troubleshooting, you can also check the machine lid switch, pump belt and drain vent to rule out problems.

As you can see, draining accumulated water manually is a tedious, time-consuming process. Further, at times, it cannot be completed without professional help.

