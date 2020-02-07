How to Select a Good Dupatta for Your Salwar Kameez

The salwar kameez look is a versatile piece that is popular among most women. Today, the modern look is according to the silhouettes and patterns. Plus, you can wear them with dupattas or not. This is the current style of the salwar kameez but adding a stylish dupatta upgrades the outfit further. However, you need to know the best dupatta for every outfit. Either it is a Lehenga choli, mirror work Kurtis or a salwar kameez. Adorn to one of the many beautiful dupattas and flaunt them during weddings and other special events. In this article, you will learn how to select a dupatta for your designer salwar kameez depending on the ideas mentioned below.

Choosing according to patterns

There are many dupatta patterns that you can choose for your salwar kameez. One kind is the floral print dupatta that blends best with a plain kurta kameez. You can also choose one with a solid color at the torso with a similar print at the hem of the kameez. It is a good look for churidar or Punjabi suits. Also, you can pair with palazzo salwar’s in a comfortable fabric to get that beautiful formal look. Another beautiful pattern is a dyed dupatta print that is beautiful for the festive functions. They are best paired with a nude Anarkali or dress with fusion styles. Lastly, the figure prints are another stunning pattern for attending parties and other fun events. Blend this with a contrasting salwar kameez style or with churidar suits and also fusion styles for an elegant quirk print dupatta.

Selecting per the fabric

One common type of fabric is the Banarasi silk. It is styled in solid hues Anarkali that are contrasting for that rich look that you can wear in festivals and wedding parties. It is also a good look for simple and plain Anarkali that gives it a beautiful look with the golden weave motifs. Another alternative fabric you can choose is the georgette that can have dye patterns or plain that are scattered all over the dupatta. It is a popular and reliable dupatta fabric to wear over salwar kameez outfits to different events. Choose in various motifs and with borders that have thread work, gotta, or cutwork for it suits this type of fabric to help with heavy salwar kameez attires. Other dupattas that you will love are the chiffon dupatta that although it is delicate it is beautiful. This fabric is best for casual wear salwar kameez outfits. However, whoever wants a party look can add pom poms, tassels or beads to blend in with that look.

According to style

It is important to consider the style of the dupatta that will match your salwar kameez outfits. Firstly, you can consider the stitched dupatta that is draped on the salwar kameez itself that are trending today among most women. However, you have the option to choose from the flowy matching dupatta that you can style as you please. Optionally, a pre-pleated and pre-draped one that is attached to the kameez for a fresh look to the ensemble. An alternative style is the scarf or stole dupatta that can be in any of cotton, georgette, soft silk or chiffon fabric. They are shorter and thinner in squares or rectangles that give it a contemporary look that you drape around the neck. They are ideal for plain salwar kameez, printed or tunic style salwar kameez outfits.

Choose the right length



Since there are many lengths and sizes of the dupatta. It is important that you know what length is best to style your salwar kameez. If it is a casual salwar kameez. An extra-long dupatta is not necessary for it will look out of place. A scarf or a playful stole gives an instant fresh look to your outfit and adds a pop of color as well. On the other hand, salwar kameez for festivals need a longer dupatta to blend perfectly with the outfit and event as well. The best dupatta for this, is one with a sophisticated fabric with beautiful works around the border.

Choosing according to the weather

Although most find a dupatta as an accessory that has visual appeal to the wearer and people around them. It is also a perfect piece that acts as an added layer to keep you warm. Plus, it protects your face from direct exposure from the sun. Hence it is important to consider the weather tomatch them accordingly. For instance, a wool dupatta on a hot day or a chiffon dupatta on a really chilly day is a bad match. Therefore, choose net and chiffon dupattas for the summer. As for the cold seasons go for wool and velvet dupattas for they are warm, thick and durable. Also, selectthe ones that makes you look brilliant and are useful with the weather at hand.

The level of maintenance

The dupattas to pair with your salwar kameez are in some cases expensive pieces. Hence they need proper maintenance so that you have them for a long time. For instance, woolen dupatta needs to be washed cautiously as the balance of wool and texture is delicate. Since if they are not washed as per the instructions of the maintenance. The woolen dupattas tend to become elastic. Thus, it is important to follow the maintenance rules of the dupatta religiously. Check through the instructions of the label for different dupattas require different levels of maintenance. Check how it should be washed, dried and stored.

To sum up, the dupatta is useful for it adds the zing to your salwar kameez look. It is a quintessential accessory that most Indian women and also men love to accessorize with. Not only with the salwar kameez but other outfits as well. Try with different types of these dupattas considering the above factors and shift even the simplest outfits to stunning outfits. Since, selecting a good dupatta to match your outfit is as important as choosing the outfit as well.

