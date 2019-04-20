Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Sat, 20 Apr 2019

Northeast Today

Howrah-New Delhi Poorva Express derails near Kanpur, many injured

Howrah-New Delhi Poorva Express derails near Kanpur, many injured
April 20
10:46 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NET Bureau

Twelve coaches of the Howrah-New Delhi Poorva Express derailed near Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh early on Saturday, injuring at least 13 people, railway officials said.

The train was going to New Delhi when the incident occurred near Rooma railway station under Maharajpur police station in Kanpur Nagar district around 12.50 am. Four out of the 12 derailed Linke Hofmann Busch (LHB) coaches have overturned, the officials said.

North Central Railway public relations officer Amit Malviya said 13 people were injured and had been admitted to hospital. All passengers are being given relief, assistance, help and medical aid.

Ministry of Railways said, “Relief train, with 900 passengers on board, has left Kanpur. Three injuries have been reported – 2 people with minor injuries and 1 with serious injuries.”

The coaches that derailed are: S8, S9, B1-B5, H1, A1, A2, pantry car and an SLR (seating cum luggage rake).

The district magistrate, senior superintendent of police and other senior officials reached the spot and are supervising the rescue operation. An ‘accident relief train’ and medical teams from Allahabad and Kanpur have departed for the site, the officials said.

The railways have issued helpline numbers: 1072, 9454403738, 9454401463, 9454401075, 9454400384 and 0512-23333111/112/113. It has diverted 13 trains and cancelled one train.

Source: India Today

 

Tags
Howrah-New DelhiKanpurPoorva ExpressTrain derailUttar Pradesh
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

SHANKAR IAS ACADEMY
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.