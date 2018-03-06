HPC-D Delegation Arrives for Peace Parleys with Mizoram Govt

A delegation of the Manipur-based Hmar People’s Convention (Democratic) arrived in Aizawl on Tuesday for peace parleys with the Mizoram government on Wednesday, a senior police officer said. The 11-member delegation was headed by the HPC(D) working chairman Lalthangliana Hmar, he said.

Tomorrow’s talks would be the first political level talks of the peace parley which began on August 10, 2016, additional secretary to the department of home Lalbiakzama said.

Lalbiakzama said that the state government delegation would be headed by Lalrinmawia Ralte, the political advisor to the Mizoram chief minister. He would be accompanied by ruling Congress legislator John Siamkunga and assisted by a team of home department officials.

The HPC(D) was formed by Lalhmingthanga Sinate after the HPC cadres laid down arms after the accord inked with the Mizoram government. It continued to demand a separate autonomous district council under the sixth schedule of the Constitution for the Hmar community in the north eastern part of the state adjoining Manipur.

The outfit had split into two factions – the bigger one headed by H Zosangbera and the other by Sanate. Sanate was recently arrested by the Assam Police for alleged murder of Norbar Sanate, the finance secretary of the Zosangbera faction and had been in judicial custody till date.

The efforts made by the state government to rein in the Sanate faction failed as the Assam-based group demanded separate autonomous district council and tripartite talks involving the centre which was rejected outright by the Mizoram government.

-PTI