HPC-D Faction’s Peace Talks with Mizoram Govt Fizzle out

The proposed peace talks between Mizoram government and a faction of Hmar People’s Convention (Democratic) did not materialise as the state government rejected the conditions put forward by it, a senior state government official said.

“The HPC(D) faction led by Lalhmingthanga Sanate set pre-conditions like establishment of an autonomous district council under the sixth schedule of the Constitution in the Hmar community concentrated area and tripatite talks by inclusion of a senior official from the Centre,” he said.

The state government rejected the conditions as its stance was that there should be no conditions for holding talks, he said. The talks were to be held in August end.

Peace parleys with the major faction led by H Zosangbera would soon resume and the next round of talks was likely to be the last official level talks as it would be elevated to the political level, he said.

Sanate was the founder president of the HPC (D) when the outfit went underground, soon after the surrender of HPC cadres following the agreement inked with Mizoram government in July 1994.

He was ousted as president by the Zosangbera faction after he signed Suspension of Operation (SoO) with the Manipur government along with the Kuki militant groups allegedly without consulting other leaders including the outfit’s “Army Chief” Lalropuia Famhoite.

-PTI