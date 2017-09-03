Sun, 03 Sep 2017

Northeast Today

HPC-D Faction’s Peace Talks with Mizoram Govt Fizzle out

HPC-D Faction’s Peace Talks with Mizoram Govt Fizzle out
September 03
17:34 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends

The proposed peace talks between Mizoram government and a faction of Hmar People’s Convention (Democratic) did not materialise as the state government rejected the conditions put forward by it, a senior state government official said.

“The HPC(D) faction led by Lalhmingthanga Sanate set pre-conditions like establishment of an autonomous district council under the sixth schedule of the Constitution in the Hmar community concentrated area and tripatite talks by inclusion of a senior official from the Centre,” he said.

The state government rejected the conditions as its stance was that there should be no conditions for holding talks, he said. The talks were to be held in August end.

Peace parleys with the major faction led by H Zosangbera would soon resume and the next round of talks was likely to be the last official level talks as it would be elevated to the political level, he said.

Sanate was the founder president of the HPC (D) when the outfit went underground, soon after the surrender of HPC cadres following the agreement inked with Mizoram government in July 1994.

He was ousted as president by the Zosangbera faction after he signed Suspension of Operation (SoO) with the Manipur government along with the Kuki militant groups allegedly without consulting other leaders including the outfit’s “Army Chief” Lalropuia Famhoite.

-PTI

Tags
HPC-D
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

Sponsors

 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.