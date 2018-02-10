Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Sun, 11 Feb 2018

Northeast Today

HPC(D) Leaders Hope Talks Would Find Solution to Hmar Problem

HPC(D) Leaders Hope Talks Would Find Solution to Hmar Problem
February 10
20:38 2018
Print This Article Share it With Friends

The Hmar People’s Convention (Democratic) leaders on Saturday expressed optimism that political level talks with Mizoram government next month would find a solution to the Hmar problem.

HPC(D) leaders, based in neighbouring Manipur, on condition of anonymity said that the militant outfit was yet to decide on the members of the delegation while confirming that the working president of the insurgent group Lalthalien Hmar would be in the delegation and would continue to be the spokesperson.

The HPC(D) leaders expressed optimism that the peace parleys would make a headway in bringing amicable solution to the vexed Hmar problem.

Mizoram Home minister R Lalzirliana had recently announced that the first round of political level talks with the HPC (D) was scheduled to be held on March 5 in Aizawl.

State Home department officials said that former Labour Minister Lalrinmawia Ralte, recently appointed as Political Adviser to Chief Minister was most likely to head the state government delegation.

The proposed political level talks, proposed to be held before Christmas last year was delayed as Mizoram chief minister Lal Thanhawla constituted a three-member committee of legislators to examine the draft legislation on the formation of Sinlung Hills Council (SHC).

The talks held during August, 2016 and September, 2017 mainly revolved around giving more autonomy to the existing Sinlung Hills Development Council (SHDC) as also restructuring the Council.

The name of the Council was proposed to be changed from Sinlung Hills Development Council to Sinlung Hills Council.

The HPC was demanding a separate autonomous district council under the sixth schedule of the Constitution for the Hmar community concentrated in the north eastern part of the state adjoining Manipur, before the accord was signed.

The HPC (D) recently agreed to drop the demand for autonomy under the sixth schedule paving the way for solution to the Hmar imbroglio.

PTI

Tags
HPCDSHDC
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

Sponsors

 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.