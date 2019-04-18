H&UD Secretary Reviews Progress of Urban Flagship Programmes

NET Bureau

Secretary, Ministry of Housing &Urban Affairs, GoI, Durga Shankar Mishra, IAS and Joint Secretary, Ministry of Housing & Urban Affairs, GoI, Kunal Kumar, IAS, yesterday reviewed the progress of various Central Urban flagship Programmes such as PMAY(U), Pasighat Smart City Mission, National Urban Livelihood Mission(NULM), Swachh Bharat Mission etc at the Siang Guest House conference hall.

The meeting was attended by DC Dr.Kinny Singh, SP, Prashant Gautam, Board of Director(BoD) KalingDoruk, ADC(hq) TaddoBorang, Director Town Planning cum CEO, PSCDELSukhvinder Singh, State Mission Director, (UD& H), Nixon Lego, EE (UD), P.K. Thungon, EE PMC, KipaGagung, Moji Lomi , ME , CIC,Pasighat, TaniTaloh, Member Secretary, PMC, AE UDKaling Dai, among others.

Taking stock of the implementation in housing sector under Pradhan MantriAwasYojana(PMAY), while lauding the efforts of the UD department, he asked to meet the goal of housing for all by as envisaged by the GoI.

Mishra and Kumar stressed that people’s participation is vital in strengthening the implementation of the Pasighat Smart City Mission and further advocated for self-sustainable model and creating sense of ownership among the people as partners in the development of their City to a Smart City with Urban Amenities in improving the quality of life.

While taking stock of the status of skill development programmes under NULM (National Urban Livelihood Mission), to promote self-employment and livelihood opportunities,the duo called for focusing on local demand based trades like hospitality and other for creating self-employment for youth and urban poor of the district and appreciated the proactive efforts of DC Dr. Singh for sustainable developmental planning for better Pasighat. They also visited the project sites including community toilet constructed under SBM, Skill training partner facilities at Gumin Nagar, BLC beneficiaries under PMAY(U) at Jarku and also to the proposed riverfront development site under Smart City Mission at Komlighat, Abor Country etc.

Deputy Commissioner, Dr. Kinny Singh through PPT highlighted the components and progress made under the flagship schemes, future planning and the efforts of the district administration.

Sd/-

D. Dodum, DIPRO