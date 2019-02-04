Huge Amount of Explosives Recovered From Guwahati Railway Station

NET Bureau

The train checking party of Guwahati Railway Police (GRP) on Monday recovered 3 bags containing explosive items at the Guwahati Railway Station. The explosives contain gelatine sticks 440 pieces in 22 packets, detonators 700 pieces in 7 packets and fuse wire 3 bundles.

Another bag was also recovered by Jagirod GRP-OP staff containing explosive items. All the items have been seized & a case is being registered in this regard.

As per reports, the explosives have been recovered from Platform No. 3 at the Guwahati Railway Station.