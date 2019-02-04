Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Mon, 04 Feb 2019

Northeast Today

Huge Amount of Explosives Recovered From Guwahati Railway Station

Huge Amount of Explosives Recovered From Guwahati Railway Station
February 04
13:02 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NET Bureau

The train checking party of Guwahati Railway Police (GRP) on Monday recovered 3 bags containing explosive items at the Guwahati Railway Station.  The explosives contain gelatine sticks 440 pieces in 22 packets, detonators 700 pieces in 7 packets and fuse wire 3 bundles.

 

Guwahati Railway Station

Another bag was also recovered by  Jagirod  GRP-OP  staff containing explosive items. All the items have been seized & a case is being registered in this regard.

 As per reports, the explosives have been recovered from Platform No. 3 at the Guwahati Railway Station.

 

Tags
explosiveGuwahati Railway PoliceJagiroad
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

CLASSIC IAS ACADEMY
SHANKAR IAS ACADEMY
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.