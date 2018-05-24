Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Thu, 24 May 2018

Northeast Today

Huge Cache of Arms, Ammunition Seized in Meghalaya

Huge Cache of Arms, Ammunition Seized in Meghalaya
May 24
17:36 2018
Print This Article Share it With Friends

A massive stockpile of arms and ammunition were seized by the Meghalaya police in the East Garo Hills district.

The arms were discovered on Wednesday near the Simsang River and were reportedly left behind by GNLA chief Sohan D Shira. The arms that were recovered included a one 303 light machine gun, 2 AK rifles, 1 H and K rifle, 4 SBML barrels, 5 UBGL shells, 2 rockets (RPG), one 9mm magazine, one 9mm carbine, 5 AK rifle magazines, one remote control, one signal booster, 30 AK rifle bullets, 8 pistols, 2 kg of gelatin (Gelignite) sticks, 66 electronic detonators, and 7 cleaning rods.

The police along with the help of villagers carried out search operations in the forests bordering Dorengkigre and Bawegre located across the river, 15 km from the district headquarters Williamnagar.

“Some of the weapons were simply stashed in the bushes while others were buried in the ground. Villagers also joined in the search operation and some of the places where the weapons were concealed were revealed by them,” said East Garo Hills SP, R T G Momin.
The police suspect that one of the seized weapons, an AK could have been taken away by the militants.

“We are unable to say from which ambush the weapon was taken away. But going by the make and how it operates, it resembles the ones used by police and those used by the GNLA have a different mechanism,” the police chief said.

The police had recovered various GNLA weapons from different locations during various search operations across the Simsang soon after the killing of Shira.

-ANI

Tags
AmmunitionArmsMeghalaya police
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

SHANKAR IAS ACADEMY
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.