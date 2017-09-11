Mon, 11 Sep 2017

Huge Cache of Arms and Ammunition Recovered in Meghalaya

September 11
19:16 2017
NET Bureau, Saidul Khan

In an encounter with rebel outfit Garo National Liberation Army (GNLA), Meghalaya police on Sunday recovered a huge cache of arms and ammunition from a hideout at Chokpot in South Garo Hills.

The incident took place in a forested area of Kenibadima village around 10:30 pm. Police said that at least 15 GNLA rebels were taking shelter at the makeshift camp, when the police launched its raid.

“We had tip off on the presence of GNLA cadres and immediately began an operation in the village. The militants managed to flee taking advantage of the dark. However, they have left behind cache of arms, including AKs”, said Abraham T. Sangma, Superintendent of Police, South Garo Hills.

The SP said that search operation is still on in the area to nab the militants. Police recovered an AK 47, three magazines, 90 rounds of AK ammo, a LMG magazine, SMG ammunition, GNLA flag amongst other incriminating documents.

