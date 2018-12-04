Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Tue, 04 Dec 2018

Northeast Today

Huge Challenge in Education Sector: Conrad Sangma

Huge Challenge in Education Sector: Conrad Sangma
December 04
13:40 2018
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NET Bureau

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma on Monday said that there is a huge challenge in improving the overall education scenario of the State and the government was making all effort to bring about a turn around.

“Unless and until we don’t focus on quality education, we will not be able to take the State to its next level. The educational infrastructure is weak in our State and successive government has tried to address the challenge but it still prevails. We have made an attempt to accord priority to education sector to address the challenge,” Conrad Sangma said.

Speaking at the Silver Jubilee Celebration of Rev Thomas Jerman Jones Presbyterian School in Mawphlang, East Khasi Hills, he said, “The government through its education policy has been working out modalities to ensure that quality education is provided to the students.”

Lauding the School for its initiative, he said that the vision of the School to provide students vocational education, training on traditional music and sports will go a long way in furthering the talents of the children.

“It is a brilliant idea that the school is taking keen interest to provide holistic education to its students apart from text books. We need to develop our young children in the best possible manner to ensure that their talents are harnessed to its full potential,” he added.

He also handed over mementos to the founding members of the Schools, senior teachers, who were present during the Silver Jubilee celebration in presence of local MLA S.K. Sun and other dignitaries.

Tags
Conrad SangmaEducation Sectormeghalaya
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

CLASSIC IAS ACADEMY
SHANKAR IAS ACADEMY
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.