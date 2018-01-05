Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Fri, 05 Jan 2018

Northeast Today

Humsafar Express Extended to Agartala

Humsafar Express Extended to Agartala
January 05
15:47 2018
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Tripura’s capital on Friday was linked with Bengaluru by “Humsafar Express”, becoming the second city in the northeast to get a newly introduced train, equipped with modern facilities.

Minister of State for Railways Rajen Gohain flagged off the weekly train that will link the two state capitals via Kamakhya, Howrah, Cuttack and Vijayawada.

Friday’s event was a formal inagurarl and services for the public will start on January 9. The train service was launched from Kamakhya to Bengaluru (3,030 km) on December 25, 2016. Now it has been extended to Agartala.

According to the Northeast Frontier Railways (NFR), the train will halt at seven stations between Agartala and Guwahati and at 26 between Agartala and Bengaluru Cantonment station.

The Humsafar Express is a fully AC 3-tier service. The NFR is now extending the railway line up to southern Tripura’s bordering town Sabroom, 135 km south of Agartala.

-IANS

Tags
Humsafar ExpressHumsafar Express Agartala
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

Sponsors

 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.