Hundreds Benefit from “Jan-sunvai-Sammelan” in East Siang

In continuation to bring awareness on welfare services to the people of East Siang, Arunachal Pradesh, the District Administration headed by Deputy Commissioner Tamiyo Tatak organized “Jan-sunvai-Sammelan” at the IGJ Hr. Sec. School auditorium, Pasighat amidst huge participation of public on Saturday.

Addressing the gathering on the occasion, Pasighat MLA Kaling Moyong while appreciating the government departments and bank authorities for offering services to the doorstep, highlighted various flagship programmes of the state and central governments. Moyong urged the people to avail all benefits under PM/CM Flagship schemes and threw lights on the new system of accounting and monitoring of schemes to ensure transparency in public service delivery.

Deputy Commissioner Tamiyo Tatak and Advocate Borik Tarang also spoke on the occasion.

Hundreds of people from Pasighat and remote areas benefited as issuance/renewal of inner line permits, vehicle registration and issue of driving license, birth certificates, permanent residence and ST certificates, LPG connections, distribution of LED bulbs under UJALA scheme, bank account opening, enrollment under various social security schemes, Aadhaar enrollment, etc were done on the spot. The department of Health & Family Welfare, Education department, District Industries Centre, Legal Metrology, Block Development Officer, Khonsa, ICDS, Tax & Excise, Judicial Branch, Land Records department, Labour Employment, Power department also offered services / imparted awareness to the public of East Siang on various schemes under their respective departments.