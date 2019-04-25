Hundreds throng Ruksin Mega Medical camp in East Siang

NET Bureau

East Siang health department led by the Deputy Commissioner Dr. Kinny Singh has been organizing a two-day Mega Health Camp, in the Ruksin Govt. Higher Secondary School premise under the MukhyaMantriRogiKalyanKosh (MMRKK) scheme. The camp was formally inaugurated by Dr. Singh in presence of Jt. Director (T&R) Dr. D. Raina, DMO, Dr. Kaling Dai, MS, Dr. YR Darang, RuksinCHC In-charge Dr. KadumJonnom and host officers and leaders of Ruksin.

A special team of Specialist doctors, consultants, nurses and paramedical staffsoffered free consultations and checkups in urology, general surgery, gynecology, pediatrics, ENT, ophthalmology, dermatology, dental etcto all the visitors who attended the Mega Health Camp at the Ruksin GHSS. In addition to this, free blood pressure checkup, blood sugar checkupetc besides various laboratory tests were also carried out to create awareness about diabetes and hypertension which is one of the most worrisome health issue prevalent in this region.

DC Dr. KinnySingh inspected all the units/cells and interacted with the doctors, paramedical staffs and patients and expressed her satisfaction. She while appreciating the DMO for organizing the camp in a befitting manner, expressed hope that the two-day health awareness cum mega camp would be quite beneficial to the people of densely populated Ruksin and adjoining areas.

Free medical camp was set up with a sacred aim to bring awareness amongst the deprived population who have no access to basic healthcare services or knowledge about the diseases they are suffering from, informedDC Singh adding that such camp would make sure that people were getting the healthcare at the right time at the doorstep.Getting the appropriate kind of health checkup was vital for every human being and the people should take optimum benefits of the camp, said the DC and further assured that administration would endorse all possible help to the people if/when required.

Meanwhile, Dr. KadumJonnom, In-charge RuksinCHC informed that altogether around 962 people registered their names and availed free services in the camp on the first day. Mentioning as a major achievement of the camp, Dr. Jonnom informed that four minor operations and one major operation were conducted successfully. One 4.5 kg big baby with cord around neck of SmtiB. Libang (26yrs) ofMillang village was successfully delivered by the OT team todayheaded by Dr. Yomso (anesthesiologist), Dr. James Modi (gynecologist), OT Sister RingamNgokke, OT Boy T. Saroh and Nath.

HK Roy

For DIPRO, Pasighat