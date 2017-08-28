Hunger Marchers’ Day Observed in Imphal

Slogans demanding removal of Armed forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA), price control of essential items and on other issues echoed in various streets of Imphal and its outskirts as thousands of people marched in commemorating the 1965 episode of students’ agitation in Imphal against the “artificial scarcity of food.”

The All Manipur Students Union (AMSU) organized every year on August 27 to commemorate the day as Hunger Marchers’ Day by paying rich tributes to the four students who were killed by the security forces.

Nongmeikakpam Promodini, Oinam Nabakumar, Laishram Chaobal and Waikhom Nilamani were killed on this day in 1965 by the security forces inside the premises of the then Chief Commissioner when the students protested against the “artificial scarcity of food” in the state.

Braving rains and also undeterred by slushy streets, many people marched to the memorial site of the four students at Pishum Chingamacha in Imphal West district and paid floral tributes. Relatives of the four students who were killed in the protest of 1965 also joined the event.

Early on Sunday morning, people started their march from the memorial site of the four students and then marched through Moirangkhom and Keishamthong and then along Keishampat road. From there the people marched along Wahengbam Leikai and then to Thangmeiband after passing through Nagamapal before they gathered at Multipurpose Hall at DM College where they held a public meeting.

-Newmai News Network