Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Fri, 12 Apr 2019

Northeast Today

Husband Kills Wife for Constantly Watching Videos Online

Husband Kills Wife for Constantly Watching Videos Online
April 12
16:17 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NET Bureau

In one of the shocking incident in Mumbai, a 32-year-old man, strangled his 22-year-old wife as he was irritated with her for constantly watching videos on her phone.

Police Officer told that the couple used to fight often. On Tuesday night, when the incident happened a couple and their 2-year-old son was living at Chowgule’s father’s home in MIDC.

Before sleeping, the couple had an argument as Aarti asked Chowgule for ₹1,000 who was unemployed and can’t afford to give her the money. Before sleeping, Chowgule saw his wife is stick to her phone.

On Wednesday morning, when Chowgule woke up around 4 am, he saw Aarti was still watching videos online. An argument broke out again, and in a fit of rage, he took a plastic rope and strangled his wife.

After some time, when Chowgule finds that her wife was not moving, he tried sprinkling water on her face to wake her up. When she did not respond, he then realized that he had killed her.

Chowgule then went to the police station at 4:30 am and surrendered himself after confessing his crime. Police have arrested him under section 302.

 

Source: atrendhub

Tags
Husband kills wifeMumbaiWatching Videos Online
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

SHANKAR IAS ACADEMY
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.