Husband Kills Wife for Constantly Watching Videos Online

NET Bureau

In one of the shocking incident in Mumbai, a 32-year-old man, strangled his 22-year-old wife as he was irritated with her for constantly watching videos on her phone.

Police Officer told that the couple used to fight often. On Tuesday night, when the incident happened a couple and their 2-year-old son was living at Chowgule’s father’s home in MIDC.

Before sleeping, the couple had an argument as Aarti asked Chowgule for ₹1,000 who was unemployed and can’t afford to give her the money. Before sleeping, Chowgule saw his wife is stick to her phone.

On Wednesday morning, when Chowgule woke up around 4 am, he saw Aarti was still watching videos online. An argument broke out again, and in a fit of rage, he took a plastic rope and strangled his wife.

After some time, when Chowgule finds that her wife was not moving, he tried sprinkling water on her face to wake her up. When she did not respond, he then realized that he had killed her.

Chowgule then went to the police station at 4:30 am and surrendered himself after confessing his crime. Police have arrested him under section 302.

Source: atrendhub