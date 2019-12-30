Hyderabad: 3 college students found pregnant in medical test, claim sexual assault

NET Bureau

Three undergraduate students of a Hyderabad college have alleged that they were sexually assaulted by a man. The district child protection officer (DCPO) has said that the incident came to the fore when the three women were found pregnant in a general health check-up.

The health check-up was done on 10 students, including the three women, of a government college in Kumarambheem-Asifabad district in Telangana. The DCPO has suspected that the women were sexually assaulted.

The health check-up was done in November but the incident came to light after a child rights activist alerted the authorities of the women’s dilemma. The victims have not revealed the identity of the accused who had allegedly sexually assaulted them.

During an inquiry, the women said that a man who lives close to their houses had sexually assaulted them. A case is yet to be registered in connection with the incident.

Source: India Today