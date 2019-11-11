Wanna get our awesome news?
Mon, 11 Nov 2019

Northeast Today

Hyderabad accident: 12 injured after two slow-moving trains collide at Kacheguda Railway station

Hyderabad accident: 12 injured after two slow-moving trains collide at Kacheguda Railway station
November 11
21:59 2019
NET Bureau

As many as 12 people were injured when two slow-moving trains collided at Kacheguda Railway station in Hyderabad on Monday, South Central Railway officials said.

The Lingampalli-Falaknuma multi-modal transport system (MMTS) and the Kurnool-Secunderabad Hundry Intercity Express (17028) collided, resulting in injuries to the 12, they said.

The pilot of the MMTS train was trapped in his cabin, which was badly mangled, and efforts were on to rescue him, they said.

He sustained severe injuries, and oxygen and other life-saving medical aid were being provided to him.

A senior official of the SCR said they were using cutters to rescue the driver.

The accident occurred as the MMTS train apparently overshot the signal, they said.

“Six coaches of the MMTS service and three coaches of the Hundry Express have been damaged. The 12 passengers were rushed to Osmania General Hospital, of whom two were discharged,” the SCR said in a press release.

Senior officials of the SCR, along with medical and accident relief vans, undertook relief and restoration work, it said.

Following the accident, one train was cancelled and another was diverted while five more have been partially cancelled.

Padmavathy, a woman passenger of the MMTS, said the commuters felt a big jolt as the train was nearing Kacheguda station.

“Several passengers hit their heads and knees with the opposite seats resulting in bleeding,” she said.

A high-level inquiry into the accident would be held, the SCR said.

Commenting on the mishap, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal tweeted: “Received the tragic news of the train accident in Hyderabad & immediate instructions have been given to the authorities for assistance & monitoring. Railway administration is extending assistance & have made arrangements for the treatment of the injured at the accident site.”

Source: Firstpost

