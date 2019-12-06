Hyderabad rape accused killed in encounter: Who said what

NET Bureau

Amid questions being raised on circumstances surrounding the encounter deaths on Friday of the four accused in the gang rape and murder case of the veterinarian in Hyderabad, the father of Nirbhaya, the 23-year-old paramedic student who died days after being gangraped in Delhi in December 2012, welcomed the news and said the family’s wait for justice ended early.

While the mother of Nirbhaya appealed to the authorities not to punish the policemen involved in the encounter.

Meanwhile, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor sounded a word of caution, saying extra-judicial killings were not acceptable. “Agree in principle. We need to know more, for instance if the criminals were armed, the police may have been justified in opening fire preemptively. Until details emerge we should not rush to condemn. But extra-judicial killings are otherwise unacceptable in a society of laws,” the former Union minister said in a tweet.

BJP MP Maneka Gandhi, the former central minister for women and child development, says what happened in Telangana this morning was “horrible” for the country. The accused, she said, would have been given a death sentence in any case, she said.

Samajwadi Party MP Jaya Bachchan said,”Der aaye, durust aaye.”

Former Jammu and Kashmir DGP Shesh Paul Vaid congratulated the Telangana police in a tweet, and said they would be have been strongly criticised if they had allowed the accused to escape.

National Commission for Women (NCW) chief Rekha Sharma said she was happy that the accused in the Hyderabad gangrape-and-murder case were dead, but added that justice should have been done through proper legal channels.

Badminton champion Saina Nehwal has come out in support of the Hyderabad police.

Taking to Twitter, IPS officer Aslam Khan wrote: