I am obeying the Orders of the Janta: Senior SDF Leader resigns

NET Bureau

Bedu Singh Panth, a senior leader of the Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF), on Monday, submitted his resignation from the ruling front stating that he is following the orders of the people of Sikkim.

Panth is a former MLA and currently a vice president in the SDF party. He has submitted his resignation letter addressed to Chief Minister Pawan Chamling, who is also the SDF president.

Copies of the resignation letter were also circulated to the media here. Panth alleged that the people of Sikkim have started opposing the principles of the ruling front. The unemployed Janta are against service extension, lack of manpower planning, manipulation in viva voce, favouritism and nepotism in the backdoor appointment and faulty MoU with corporate houses, he states.

The former MLA contended that the State government did not take appropriate action with heart and soul on Limboo-Tamang Assembly seat reservation issue and no sincere efforts were made for the OBC (State) communities. He said the Sherpa community has been neglected under the State government. Till now not a member of the community is made a cabinet minister and their identity as a BL is always kept in suspense by the party in power, he said.

Article 371F of the constitution can grant IT exemption then why not Nepali seat reservation and ST status? he questioned.

“Now the ‘Raja’ has asked me to resign immediately from the SDF party for a change. I am just obeying my masters i.e. the most respected Janta (Raja) as defined your good self,” said Panth in his letter.

When contacted, Panth said: “I went to the SDF headquarters and submitted my resignation. I spent around one hour in the party head office. I spoke with my friends and left after saying goodbyes.”

Asked which party he will join now, Panth said he will remain silent for one month. He disclosed that Hamro Sikkim Party vice-president Bhaichung Bhutia is in contact with him and met him three times. BJP and RSS are also contacting me, he said adding that he has not been contacted by the Sikkim Krantikari Morcha.

“There many kinds of talks taking place but I have not taken any decision on which party I will go. If needed, I will also open my own party,” said Panth.

Panth had been elected to the Sikkim Legislative Assembly for the first time in 1985 from Sikkim Sangram Parishad party led by Nar Bahadur Bhandari. He served as the Deputy Speaker in the Assembly that time. He lost the Assembly election in 1994 and one year later, he joined the SDF. He was fielded by the SDF from Rhenock in 1999 election but lost to Nar Bahadur Bhandari.

Panth was again fielded by the SDF in 2009 election from Temi-Namphing constituency which he won. He was not given a ticket in 2014 election but was made as an advisor of the Energy & Power department and also made the SDF vice president.

SOURCE: Sikkim Express