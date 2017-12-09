I Congratulate Sikkim for Being a True Model of Secular India: SC Judge

“I congratulate Sikkim for being a true model of secular India”, said Supreme Court Judge Justice Kurian Joseph, while addressing an august gathering in Sikkim. For the first time in Sikkim, luminaries from all the three pillars of democracy – the Legislative, the Executive and the Judiciary met on Friday.

Sikkim Chief Minister Pawan Chamling expressed extreme pleasure and said that it was a great honor for him to have this opportunity to address a gathering where all the three organs of democracy are meeting. He said that the state is blessed by the presence of Justice Joseph and vocalized his gratefulness to the Judge for the same.

Chamling articulated that it is a matter of pride for him and the State of Sikkim to be blessed by the sapience and the presence of a luminary of the Indian judiciary who has been a part of many landmark judgements in the country. He added that this is a rare ocassion for the the State and put forth his postivity that the legislators and the parliamentarians would greatly benefit from the words and wisdom of Justice Kurian.

Justice Kurian Joseph while addressing the gathering said that he is priviledged to address the assembly and thanked the Chief Minister for inviting him to be a part of the meeting. He went on to speak about the various components of the Constitution of India and how that can be put into practice in the executive and the legislature.

He went on to state that we are all governed by the law and that there is a law in place for everything . In conclusion, the Judge articulated his appreciation for the harmony in the State of Sikkim . He voiced his recognition of the prudence of the Chief Minister of Sikkim for inviting a Judge of the Supreme Court to address the local legislators and parliamentarians.