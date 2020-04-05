Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Sun, 05 Apr 2020

Northeast Today

I haven’t started taking Spanish lessons yet, everything still open: Van de Beek on joining Real Madrid

I haven’t started taking Spanish lessons yet, everything still open: Van de Beek on joining Real Madrid
April 05
14:18 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Dutch footballer and Ajax club midfielder Donny van de Beek, who is reportedly contemplating moving to the Spanish club Real Madrid, said it is always nice to play under the sun.

“Playing in the sun is always nice. But no, I certainly haven’t started taking Spanish lessons yet,” Goal.com quoted Van de Beek as saying.

“I have not said yes to anyone, everything is still open. I know what I’ve got here, I am loved in Ajax and I love Ajax,” he added.

There are reports that the midfielder is planning a possible move to Real Madrid. Van de Beek, however, is yet to leave Amsterdam, despite reported strong interest from Zinedine Zidane’s Merengue and the midfielder is happy to weigh up all his options before committing to a transfer.

“But I also have to fit in with the system that is being played and of course I also want to have an overview of playing minutes,” Ajax player said.

Source: Business Standard
Photo: Getty Images

Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

Classic IAS Academy
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.