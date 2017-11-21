I-League 2017-18 Season Launched

The 11th edition of I-League, India’s premeier football league, was launched on Tuesday in New Delhi.

The league, from November 25 to March 6, will feature three-new clubs — Gokulam Kerala FC from Calicut, Neroca FC with their base in Imphal and Indian Arrows in New Delhi.

Present on the occasion, Kushal Das, General Secretary, All India Football Federation (AIFF), said: “History is testimony that the I-League has laid foundation for Indian football stars to go ahead and shine in their careers and make the country proud.

“The edition also pays special tribute to the coaches who create those stars with their dedication and commitment towards the beautiful game. “We are happy to welcome Kerala back in the league and the return of I-League football to Delhi.”

The upcoming edition will fetch Rs 1 crore for the winner, Rs 60 lakh for the runner-up and Rs 40 lakh for the third place side.

-IANS