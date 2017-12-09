Wanna get our awesome news?
Sat, 09 Dec 2017

Northeast Today

I-League: East Bengal Beat Shillong Lajong 5-1

I-League: East Bengal Beat Shillong Lajong 5-1
December 09
21:02 2017
Shillong Lajong loses their first game of the I-League on Saturday against East Bengal FC by five goals to one at the Barasat Stadium in Kolkata.

The first half was favourable to the host who were dangerous throughout with the combination of Katsumi, Amna and Plaza upfront.

The host scored two goals within a span of six minutes. Lajong conceded their first goal in the I-League in the 14th minute of the first half when Mahmoud Amna dribbled inside the box and took a shot that was deflected off Rakesh Pradhan foot past the keeper.

East Bengal doubled the lead after Katsumi Yusa’s corner kick was met by Eduardo who headed the ball towards the top corner of the goal in the 19th minute. Lajong created good chances up front with good possession play but were unable to beat the keeper.

East Bengal started the second half like the first dominating the attack. Danmawia Ralte received a through ball from Mahmoud Amna in the 53rd minute and the former made no mistake putting it the back of the net after getting past the oncoming keeper.

Danmawia scored his second in the 65th minute after a mistake from the Lajong defence left him one on one with the keeper. The young Lajong attack upfront was physically dominated by the host but worked tirelessly to put up a fight.

Yusa Katsumi increased the lead to 5 goals in the 79th minute after he converted from the penalty spot. Lajong, however, got one goal back, courtesy a brilliant free kick taken by the Captain, Samuel Lalmuanpuia in the 87th minute.

The game ended 5-1 in favour of East Bengal. The young Lajong side will look to bounce back stronger in the next game against Mohun Bagan on the 14th of December in Kolkata at 5:30 PM.

This may take a second or two.