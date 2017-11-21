I-League: Shillong Lajong Will Play First Match on 27th November

Shillong Lajong Football Club will play their 7th consecutive I-League season when they host I-League debutants from Kerala, Gokulam Kerala FC on the 27th of November at the JN Stadium Shillong at 8 PM.

Shillong Lajong finished fifth last season which was one of their best seasons in the I-League and for this season the Club has assembled a fine team which is a mix of the new youngsters from the Academy playing alongside the youngsters who have had the experience playing in the I-League including the 6 new foreign signings that the Club made earlier this year.

Lajong is currently playing the Shillong Premier League and has advanced to the semi-finals after finishing third in the table. This has also helped the team to gel well with each other as they have been playing together against top teams from Shillong.

For the I-League 2017/18 season the team will be coached by Bobby Nongbet, an experienced coach from Meghalaya who holds an AFC A License and has been at the Club for many years now working with the youth teams. Meanwhile, Alison Kharsyntiew who also has the experience of coaching the youngsters of Shillong Lajong since 2012 will continue with assistant coach duties in the I-League.

Shillong Lajong FC I-League 2017/18 Squad

JERSEY NO. NAME DOB STATE/COUNTRY POSITION 34 Phurba Tempa Lachenpa 04.02.1998 Sikkim Goalkeeper 32 Neithovilie Chalieu 10.10.1999 Nagaland Goalkeeper 1 Nidhinlal Moolaka Veedu 25.12.1990 Kerala Goalkeeper 27 Aibankupar Dohling 23.03.1996 Meghalaya Defender 35 Kenstar Kharshong 03.05.1999 Meghalaya Defender 33 Allen Lyngdoh 27.07.1998 Meghalaya Defender 6 Kynsailang Khongsit 11.12.2000 Meghalaya Defender 3 Rakesh Pradhan 02.08.1993 Assam Defender 15 Novin Gurung 28.04.1999 Sikkim Defender 21 Juho Oh 02.04.1992 South Korea Defender 28 Laurence Doe 03.09.1986 Equatorial Guinea Defender 11 Hardycliff Nongbri 17.02.1998 Meghalaya Midfielder 19 Redeem Tlang 22.02.1995 Meghalaya Midfielder 12 Samuel James Lyngdoh Kynshi 11.03.2000 Meghalaya Midfielder 38 Donboklang Lyngdoh 11.10.2000 Meghalaya Midfielder 4 F. Lalrohlua 30.01.2000 Mizoram Midfielder 7 Daniel Odafin 05.01.1989 Nigeria Midfielder 30 Sr. Kagaly Anal 06.12.1999 Manipur Midfielder 22 Lalrammuana 18.02.1996 Mizoram Forward 24 Shaiborlang Kharpan 19.08.1995 Meghalaya Forward 9 Samuel Lalmuanpuia 27.07.1998 Mizoram Forward 25 Alen Deory 12.01.1996 Assam Forward 10 Abdoulaye Koffi 30.12.1991 Ivory Coast Forward 18 Aiman Saleh Al Hagri 03.02.1993 Yemen Forward

Team Officials