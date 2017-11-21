Wanna get our awesome news?
Tue, 21 Nov 2017

Northeast Today

I-League: Shillong Lajong Will Play First Match on 27th November

I-League: Shillong Lajong Will Play First Match on 27th November
November 21
21:36 2017
Shillong Lajong Football Club will play their 7th consecutive I-League season when they host I-League debutants from Kerala, Gokulam Kerala FC on the 27th of November at the JN Stadium Shillong at 8 PM.

Shillong Lajong finished fifth last season which was one of their best seasons in the I-League and for this season the Club has assembled a fine team which is a mix of the new youngsters from the Academy playing alongside the youngsters who have had the experience playing in the I-League including the 6 new foreign signings that the Club made earlier this year.

Lajong is currently playing the Shillong Premier League and has advanced to the semi-finals after finishing third in the table. This has also helped the team to gel well with each other as they have been playing together against top teams from Shillong.

For the I-League 2017/18 season the team will be coached by Bobby Nongbet, an experienced coach from Meghalaya who holds an AFC A License and has been at the Club for many years now working with the youth teams. Meanwhile, Alison Kharsyntiew who also has the experience of coaching the youngsters of Shillong Lajong since 2012 will continue with assistant coach duties in the I-League.

Shillong Lajong

Shillong Lajong FC I-League 2017/18 Squad

JERSEY NO.NAMEDOBSTATE/COUNTRYPOSITION
34Phurba Tempa Lachenpa04.02.1998SikkimGoalkeeper
32Neithovilie Chalieu10.10.1999NagalandGoalkeeper
1Nidhinlal Moolaka Veedu25.12.1990KeralaGoalkeeper
27Aibankupar Dohling23.03.1996MeghalayaDefender
35Kenstar Kharshong03.05.1999MeghalayaDefender
33Allen Lyngdoh27.07.1998MeghalayaDefender
6Kynsailang Khongsit11.12.2000MeghalayaDefender
3Rakesh Pradhan02.08.1993AssamDefender
15Novin Gurung28.04.1999SikkimDefender
21Juho Oh02.04.1992South KoreaDefender
28Laurence Doe03.09.1986Equatorial GuineaDefender
11Hardycliff Nongbri17.02.1998MeghalayaMidfielder
19Redeem Tlang22.02.1995MeghalayaMidfielder
12Samuel  James Lyngdoh Kynshi11.03.2000MeghalayaMidfielder
38Donboklang Lyngdoh11.10.2000MeghalayaMidfielder
4F. Lalrohlua30.01.2000MizoramMidfielder
7Daniel Odafin05.01.1989NigeriaMidfielder
30Sr. Kagaly Anal06.12.1999ManipurMidfielder
22Lalrammuana18.02.1996MizoramForward
24Shaiborlang Kharpan19.08.1995MeghalayaForward
9Samuel Lalmuanpuia27.07.1998MizoramForward
25Alen Deory12.01.1996AssamForward
10Abdoulaye Koffi30.12.1991Ivory CoastForward
18Aiman Saleh Al Hagri03.02.1993YemenForward

Team Officials 

OFFICIALSSTATEDESIGNATION
Bobby NongbetMeghalayaHead Coach
Alison KharsyntiewMeghalayaAssistant Coach
Birendra ThapaMeghalayaTeam Manager
Lucky Kitbok KharmalkiMeghalayaPhysio

 

I-League Shillong Lajong Shillong Lajong Football Club
