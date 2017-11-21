I-League: Shillong Lajong Will Play First Match on 27th November

Shillong Lajong Football Club will play their 7th consecutive I-League season when they host I-League debutants from Kerala, Gokulam Kerala FC on the 27th of November at the JN Stadium Shillong at 8 PM.
Shillong Lajong finished fifth last season which was one of their best seasons in the I-League and for this season the Club has assembled a fine team which is a mix of the new youngsters from the Academy playing alongside the youngsters who have had the experience playing in the I-League including the 6 new foreign signings that the Club made earlier this year.
Lajong is currently playing the Shillong Premier League and has advanced to the semi-finals after finishing third in the table. This has also helped the team to gel well with each other as they have been playing together against top teams from Shillong.
For the I-League 2017/18 season the team will be coached by Bobby Nongbet, an experienced coach from Meghalaya who holds an AFC A License and has been at the Club for many years now working with the youth teams. Meanwhile, Alison Kharsyntiew who also has the experience of coaching the youngsters of Shillong Lajong since 2012 will continue with assistant coach duties in the I-League.
Shillong Lajong FC I-League 2017/18 Squad
|JERSEY NO.
|NAME
|DOB
|STATE/COUNTRY
|POSITION
|34
|Phurba Tempa Lachenpa
|04.02.1998
|Sikkim
|Goalkeeper
|32
|Neithovilie Chalieu
|10.10.1999
|Nagaland
|Goalkeeper
|1
|Nidhinlal Moolaka Veedu
|25.12.1990
|Kerala
|Goalkeeper
|27
|Aibankupar Dohling
|23.03.1996
|Meghalaya
|Defender
|35
|Kenstar Kharshong
|03.05.1999
|Meghalaya
|Defender
|33
|Allen Lyngdoh
|27.07.1998
|Meghalaya
|Defender
|6
|Kynsailang Khongsit
|11.12.2000
|Meghalaya
|Defender
|3
|Rakesh Pradhan
|02.08.1993
|Assam
|Defender
|15
|Novin Gurung
|28.04.1999
|Sikkim
|Defender
|21
|Juho Oh
|02.04.1992
|South Korea
|Defender
|28
|Laurence Doe
|03.09.1986
|Equatorial Guinea
|Defender
|11
|Hardycliff Nongbri
|17.02.1998
|Meghalaya
|Midfielder
|19
|Redeem Tlang
|22.02.1995
|Meghalaya
|Midfielder
|12
|Samuel James Lyngdoh Kynshi
|11.03.2000
|Meghalaya
|Midfielder
|38
|Donboklang Lyngdoh
|11.10.2000
|Meghalaya
|Midfielder
|4
|F. Lalrohlua
|30.01.2000
|Mizoram
|Midfielder
|7
|Daniel Odafin
|05.01.1989
|Nigeria
|Midfielder
|30
|Sr. Kagaly Anal
|06.12.1999
|Manipur
|Midfielder
|22
|Lalrammuana
|18.02.1996
|Mizoram
|Forward
|24
|Shaiborlang Kharpan
|19.08.1995
|Meghalaya
|Forward
|9
|Samuel Lalmuanpuia
|27.07.1998
|Mizoram
|Forward
|25
|Alen Deory
|12.01.1996
|Assam
|Forward
|10
|Abdoulaye Koffi
|30.12.1991
|Ivory Coast
|Forward
|18
|Aiman Saleh Al Hagri
|03.02.1993
|Yemen
|Forward
Team Officials
|OFFICIALS
|STATE
|DESIGNATION
|Bobby Nongbet
|Meghalaya
|Head Coach
|Alison Kharsyntiew
|Meghalaya
|Assistant Coach
|Birendra Thapa
|Meghalaya
|Team Manager
|Lucky Kitbok Kharmalki
|Meghalaya
|Physio