‘I still think I have a lot to offer’ – Chris Gayle plans to play franchise cricket until 45

NET Bureau

Ace West Indian batsman Chris Gayle, one of the best modern-day cricket has seen, has expressed a desire to play franchise cricket till 45. The cricketer, who turned 40 last September, also said that he would take a call on his international career at the right time.

Gayle, who is also called ‘Universe Boss’ for his superior batting skills, has a massive following the world over for his performance in franchise leagues. The southpaw has played in T20 leagues across the planet and has amassed over 13,000 runs in over 400 matches with 22 tons.

Gayle’s retirement is also something that often comes up for discussion. He was expected to hang up his boots after the home series against India last August but he has not. He last played for the West Indies in a Test in Kingston against Bangladesh in September. Gayle is one of the two international cricketers remaining who had made their debuts in the 20th century — the other being Pakistan’s Shoaib Malik.

“A lot of people still want to see Chris Gayle out in the middle. I still have that love for the game and that passion for the game. I would love to carry on as long as possible in T20 and franchise cricket as well. I still play a few games her. It would be nice (to play in the next T20 WC). Like I said the door is open for a chance.

Let’s see what happens. We have some bright youngsters as well. I have left the option open to hear back to my family as well and see where the universe boss is going in whichever way… because I still think I have a lot to offer,” Gayle told reporters in Bangladesh as quoted by ESPNCricinfo.

Chris Gayle is set to play in BPL for Chattogram Challengers

Gayle recently reached Dhaka to take part in the ongoing Bangabandhu Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) in which he will play for Chattogram Challengers. The batsman has slammed 1,338 runs in 38 innings in the tournament so far at an average of 41-plus and strike rate of 158.71.

The left-hander has made a number of centuries and smashed 120 sixes in the BPL. The Challengers are doing well this season and qualified for the playoffs. They will take on Rajshahi Royals in Dhaka on Saturday.On his fitness, Gayle said he is feeling like getting younger.

“Forty-five is a good number. Lets’ talk at 45. I think that’s a good number and my first number. I just think I am on the slow side a bit. You know, plan my life ahead. It’s been 20 years of international cricket and 20 years of cricket in general. So there is always life after cricket and this is the time where you can put some plans in place as well. Play a bit of cricket as well,” he added.

Source: Crictracker