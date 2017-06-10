Sat, 10 Jun 2017

Northeast Today

I-T Raids on Former Nagaland Cop Unearths Rs 4 Billion

I-T Raids on Former Nagaland Cop Unearths Rs 4 Billion
June 10
13:18 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Unaccounted money worth of Rs 400 crore was unearthed from a firm owned by former ASP of Nagaland MKR Pillai in a raid carried out by the intelligence and criminal investigation wing of the income tax department in Kochi.

Raids were carried out simultaneously in Kerala, Karnataka, Nagaland and Delhi after it was doubted that Pillai’s Sreevalasam Group was involved in suspicious financial dealings. The raids in Kerala were conducted on the offices of the group in Pandalam, Mavelikara, Thiruvananthapuram and Aranmula. Residences of Pillai and his relatives in Pandalam, Kottarakara and Mavelikara were also raided.

I-T sleuths began investigation against Pillai after they found that he had declared assets worth Rs 50 crore following demonetisation announcement in November last year. Pillai’s net worth was found to be disproportionate to his known sources of income.

Pillai, who joined the Nagaland Police as a constable in Mokokchung in 1971, retired as additional SP. He received the President’s police medal for meritorious service in 2005. He retired from the force six years ago.

Pillai is suspected to be a front man for Nagaland’s politicians and top bureaucrats. I-T sleuths are probing whether government funds, especially central funds for the state, were illegally diverted and later transferred through Pillai. Intense grilling of Pillai is on the cards, the sleuths informed the media.

Tags
MKR PillaiNagaland ASP
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

Sponsors

 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.