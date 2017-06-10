I-T Raids on Former Nagaland Cop Unearths Rs 4 Billion

Unaccounted money worth of Rs 400 crore was unearthed from a firm owned by former ASP of Nagaland MKR Pillai in a raid carried out by the intelligence and criminal investigation wing of the income tax department in Kochi.

Raids were carried out simultaneously in Kerala, Karnataka, Nagaland and Delhi after it was doubted that Pillai’s Sreevalasam Group was involved in suspicious financial dealings. The raids in Kerala were conducted on the offices of the group in Pandalam, Mavelikara, Thiruvananthapuram and Aranmula. Residences of Pillai and his relatives in Pandalam, Kottarakara and Mavelikara were also raided.

I-T sleuths began investigation against Pillai after they found that he had declared assets worth Rs 50 crore following demonetisation announcement in November last year. Pillai’s net worth was found to be disproportionate to his known sources of income.

Pillai, who joined the Nagaland Police as a constable in Mokokchung in 1971, retired as additional SP. He received the President’s police medal for meritorious service in 2005. He retired from the force six years ago.

Pillai is suspected to be a front man for Nagaland’s politicians and top bureaucrats. I-T sleuths are probing whether government funds, especially central funds for the state, were illegally diverted and later transferred through Pillai. Intense grilling of Pillai is on the cards, the sleuths informed the media.