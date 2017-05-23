I Used Human Shield to Save More Lives: Major Gogoi

Major Nitin Leetul Gogoi, the Indian Army officer who used a Kashmiri man as human shield on his jeep to thwart a stone-pelting mob, on Tuesday said he did that to “save more lives”.

“I did this (tie Farooq Dar on the bonnet of my jeep) to save more lives of the local people,” the 53 Rashtriya Rifles Major told reporters, a day after he was given the Army Chief’s Commendation Card for “sustained efforts” in counter insurgency operations.

“If I had ordered firing then more casualties would have been there,” Gogoi said, recalling the events of April 9 during the by-election in Srinagar. A video of Dar tied to an army jeep as human shield had gone viral on social media, and was widely condemned.

Explaining the events of the polling day, Gogoi said, “I received a call from an ITBP (Indo-Tibetan Border Police) personnel that a crowd of 400-500 people had gathered outside the polling booth in Bandipora and were pelting stones and hurting the polling staff.”

“When we reached there in 30 minutes, me and my boys brought the situation under control, but then around 10.30 a.m. I again received a distress call that around 1,200 people were pelting stones and also hurling petrol bombs in Utligam,” he said. “Without wasting time, we moved to Utligam which was 1.5 km from there,” the Rashtriya Rifles officer said, adding that after reaching there they were unable to move out of their vehicles.

Gogoi said he made repeated requests to the crowd, including women and children, to stop stone pelting but they didn’t stop. “Then I noticed this man (Farooq Dar) just 30 meters away from my vehicle, he was the ring leader, and I asked my QRT (Quick Reaction Team) boys to get hold of him. After noticing my boys coming towards him he started running towards the crowd and took the bike to flee the spot,” he said.

Gogoi said that Dar was a resident of Kashmir’s Budgam district. He said army personnel managed to capture Dar and took him inside the polling station. “But soon there was an announcement made from a mosque after which more people gathered outside the polling station and they even hurled petrol bombs at us,” he said.

“When we were unable to move out, I announced from my mega-mic to tie the captured man on the bonnet, after which the stone pelting stopped for sometime and we got time to come out and get into our vehicles,” he said. The Jammu and Kashmir police, which has lodged an FIR against Gogoi, said that investigations will continue.

Meanwhile, after supporting Army Major Nitin Leetul Gogoi for tying a man on a jeep bonnet in Kashmir to “avoid civilian casualties”, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Tuesday welcomed the Army decision to honour the officer. Amarinder Singh, a former Army Captain, dubbed the move as “upholding the highest traditions of the Army, which has always rewarded bravery and recognised initiative”.

The Chief Minister lashed out at those demanding action against the Major, saying “they clearly had no inkling of the way the Army works and the traditions which continue to make it a unique institution rooted in a distinctive culture of valour and courage”. Amarinder Singh said the officer exemplified a high level of presence of mind and daring — two attributes of a good Army officer.

The Chief Minister, the first political leader to call for an award for the Major, said it was good that the Army stood by the young officer despite criticism from certain quarters. “You cannot let the Army deal with such stone-pelting mobs with one hand tied behind their backs,” Amarinder Singh said, adding he would have done the same had he been in Major Gogoi’s place.

Amarinder Singh served in the Army in the 1960s. He said it is important to send out a strong signal in the Major’s support to show that the Army is neither weak nor our officers the underdogs. “Human rights cannot be allowed to be used as a shield for lawlessness,” the senior Congress leader said.

He said the Army cannot be expected to negotiate peace without first getting an upper hand against terrorists and other elements bent upon disrupting India’s stability. “In any case, don’t human rights apply to security forces who risk lives every day for the protection and safety of the common people?” he questioned.

The Chief Minister said to ensure peace and stability in Kashmir, and on the borders, it is necessary to give the Army a free hand.

