‘I Was Raped,’ Journalist Pallavi Gogoi Calls Out Akbar

Minister of State for External Affairs MJ Akbar, who had to resign from his post following multiple accusations of sexual assault, has now been accused of rape by a US-based journalist, Pallavi Gogoi, who worked with Akbar at The Asian Age.

In a piece written for The Washington Post, journalist Pallavi Gogoi has claimed she was raped by Akbar back in the 1990s.

However, MJ Akbar has denied the allegations as false and his lawyer Sandeep Kapur told The Washington Post, “My client states that these [incidents and allegations] are false and expressly denied.”

Gogoi remembers that Akbar was the editor-in-chief of the newspaper back in the 90s when she joined the paper as a 22-year-old journalist.

She recalls that she was “mesmerized by his use of language” and took “all the verbal abuse” as a part of her learning.

But then she goes on to write about the spring or summer of 1994 when she was elevated to the position of the op-ed editor of the newspaper.

She remembers she was first assaulted by Akbar when she went inside his office to show him the op-ed page she had created for the newspaper. She describes what allegedly followed as an embarrassment for herself that left her scarred.

Pallavi Gogoi”I went to show him the op-ed page I had created with what I thought were clever headlines. He applauded my effort and suddenly lunged to kiss me. I reeled. I emerged from the office, red-faced, confused, ashamed, destroyed.”

In her piece, Gogoi has narrated other incidents where Akbar allegedly made advances and threatened her if she refused.

Narrating another such alleged incident, Gogoi recalls the time when she was summoned to Bombay to help Akbar launch a magazine. She was called to Akbar’s hotel room to show him the layouts, and Akbar allegedly tried to kiss her and when she resisted, he scratched her face, she writes.

As Gogoi pens down, she started looking for more reporting opportunities to “escape” office and as one story took her to a remote village a few miles away from Delhi, she was called to meet Akbar in a hotel in Jaipur, where her assignment was to end.

Gogoi then recalls what happened with her in that hotel room.

Pallavi Gogoi”He ripped off my clothes and raped me. Instead of reporting him to the police, I was filled with shame. I didn’t tell anyone about this then. Would anyone have believed me? I blamed myself. Why did I go to the hotel room?”

She also mentions that she doesn’t know why she couldn’t fight Akbar but remembers that his grip on her became tighter after the Jaipur incident.

“He continued to coerce me. For a few months, he continued to defile me sexually, verbally, emotionally,” Gogoi alleges.

Gogoi narrates another alleged incident after the 1994 December elections when she was sent to the United States and the United Kingdom, which she thought would help her escape the abuse but instead Akbar would prey on her in the city where she was posted, she recalls.

Pallavi Gogoi”I recall the time he worked himself into a rage in the London office because he had seen me talk in a friendly manner to a male colleague. After my colleagues left work that evening, he hit me and went on a rampage, throwing things from the desk at me – a pair of scissors, a paperweight, whatever he could get his hands on.”

Gogoi says she was mentally, emotionally and physically drained, adding, “I left. This time for good.”

Gogoi ends her post by saying she has written it to “support the many women who have come out to tell their truth.”

MJ Akbar has been accused of sexual assault by over a dozen journalists and he is currently fighting a defamation case that he filed against journalist Priya Ramani, who was one of the first women to call out Akbar.