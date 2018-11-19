October Edition, Sports

Inspired by her father and running on the paddy fields and playing football with the village boys, young Hima fell in love with running. She became a sporting sensation within a few years breaking national records and chasing time. Self-improvement is her primary goal, Maumita Mazumdar writes further.

Peek Into History

Assam received her first international gold at a track and field event in 1966 Asiad when Bhogeshwar Boruah bagged the gold medal at an 800-meter running event. Decades after history repeated itself and the Assamese ‘gamusa’ was highlighted on foreign tracks when Hima Das celebrated her victory and showed her gratitude to her land and people, who rejoiced with happiness on her achievement.

From the Horse’s Mouth

Carving her position among the champions of the world Hima has proved that no dreams are higher to be chased when one chooses the path of dedication and hard work. The sprint sensation has clocked the timing of 50.79 seconds in 400-meter event at the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta, Indonesia. Though she was unable to win any individual gold in the tournament, she holds a new national record. She broke the 14-year record by qualifying for finals with a timing of 51.00 seconds.

“I will always try to do better,” stated Hima at a press meet in Guwahati.

The ‘Dhing Express’ as she has been baptised by her admirers when asked about her Olympic target, said, “Medals are important, Olympic is important too, but I am more focused on improving my timing. As far as I know, I am ranked 52, there are 51 better runners than me. I am still learning and the aim is to bring down my timing from 50.79 seconds to 50.78 seconds and beyond.”

Her target, as she has stated, from time to time while addressing the media, is not climbing up the heap of medals, but to work on her timing which has helped her break and set records.

Improving Self

Hima Das runs after one ambition, i.e. self-improvement. She attested her name in the world athletics with her performance at the IAAF World U20 Championship, held in July earlier this year in Finland. She became the first Indian athlete to win a gold medal in a track and field event in the tournament.

Traversing a journey from the paddy fields from an interior village of Nagaon district in Assam to the tracks of a foreign land requires immense determination and willpower. When asked what she thinks is most important for any sportsperson, she claims it to be a “still and cool mind”, mishaps may occur if one is under pressure, which led her to the false start in Asian Games in Jakarta. She stated that it was tough for her to perform in two events the same day, which dragged her to disqualification in the 200m, as she claimed she got “distracted”.

While speaking to Times of India during the felicitation ceremony of ‘India’s 2018 Asian Games Medal Winners’ in Delhi, Hima admitted there was some pressure. She heard the gunshot before it actually happened, she felt that there was a hold of 2-3 seconds after the umpire’s “set”, which usually is 1-2 seconds.

“I think it was a touch more that day,” said Hima.

Reminding how Usain Bolt was disqualified for a false start in the 100m final at the World Championship 2011, she said, “It can happen to any player”.

As she affirms every time, she is still learning and there is a lot to work upon and develop in her performance.

Rousing Reception

Hima might have missed out on a possible medal at the 200-metre event, however, she came home with two silver medals and one gold medal and a new national record. Her homecoming was celebrated with all the grandeur. Happy faces trailed her from the airport to the Srimanata Sankardev Kalakshetra in Guwahati, where she was felicitated by Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal.

The Road Ahead

The state government has awarded her an amount of Rs 1.6 crore, but that alone cannot help her to achieve more. With Olympic nearing she requires appropriate grooming and hence the state holds far more responsibility then the mere deliverance of rewards and felicitation. She has also been offered a job in the sports department, responding to a question asked in the press meet in Guwahati she asserted that she is yet to consider the offer.

On being appointed as the state’s ‘Brand Ambassador for Sports’ by the government, Hima told that she wants to take ahead Assam Sports and always want to do better. She is grateful to the government and the sports policies which it is coming up with. It is because of such strong policies adopted by Haryana that the region has produced many talented players. She is hopeful that Assam will also come up with such support and many more Himas will come out.

Engraving her name as one of the youth icons of the year, the “Mon Jai” girl has set a mark for herself and strives for a better conduct in future.

