Fri, 12 Apr 2019

Northeast Today

I Will Kill Myself If CAB Implemented,Says BJP Candidate Sanbor Shullai

I Will Kill Myself If CAB Implemented,Says BJP Candidate Sanbor Shullai
April 12
16:37 2019
NET Bureau

At a time, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president Amit Shah have been continuously advocating Citizenship Amendment Bill, the party candidate for Shillong, Sanbor Shullai on Thursday said that he will kill himself in front of Prime Minister Narendra Modi if the Bill is implemented.

Opposing the Bill, Shullai said, “As long as I’m alive, the Citizenship Amendment Bill will not be implemented. I will kill myself in front of Narendra Modi but I will not let it get implemented.”

Shullai, however said that he would not have any problem if the Bill is implemented in any other part of India.

It should be noted that PM Narendra Modi, while addressing a rally in Silchar said that his party is committed to implement the CAB. “We are committed to implementing Citizen Amendment Bill. But we will consult with the all the communities of the society,” said the PM.

BJP in its manifesto for the LS polls promised to enact the CAB if it returned to power at the Centre.

 

Source: Pratidin Time

 

