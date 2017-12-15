I Will Leave Vijender Singh Beaten and Broken: Ernest Amuzu

African Champion Ernest Amuzu has threatened to leave Indian star boxer Vijender Singh “beaten and broken” when they clash at Sawai Mansingh Indoor Stadium in Jaipur on December 23.

Vijender has fought nine bouts so far, winning all of them, and has collected the WBO Asia Pacific and Oriental Super Middleweight titles.

Amuzu, who holds a good record of 25 fights with 23 wins (21 Knockouts) and two loss having played 122 rounds of professional boxing, is training very hard to defeat Vijender at his home ground.

“I am training very hard daily for 8-10 hours for this fight. I’ve had good notice of the fight so I’ll be prepared for Vijender and whatever he brings into the ring for the fight,” he added.

“I have just heard his name and have never seen him fight. I will take great delight in handing Vijender Singh his first loss and left him beaten and broken in front of his home crowd.

“In fact I will tell you what I will do to him, I will smash him to the body to loosen him up and then a right hand to knock him out, just watch me on 23rd December,” added. Amuzu said his experience in the professional circuit will hold him in good stead against Vijender.

“I am experienced fighter in professional circuit than Vijender. He has never, never met any experienced and tough boxer like me and he will realise what it is like facing a real professional boxer in Jaipur,” he said.

“I know he has an Olympic medal but I have boxed as a successful amateur in Africa winning many tournaments, I also believe I have plenty of good experience in my 25 fights to give hard time to Vijender Singh.”

Amuzu further said that the Beijing Olympic bronze medallist boxer will realise his mistake of fighting someone like him at the end of the bout. “I know that Vijender is a hero there. But I am going to knock your hero out. He doesn’t belong in a boxing ring with me. I am insulted that he thinks he can just walk over me and beat me easily,” he said.

“When he is lying on the canvas and I am standing with my hands raised above him he will realise he has made a huge mistake fighting me. He should stick to acting in films as he is just an actor in boxing,” added Amuzu.

-PTI