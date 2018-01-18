I Would Like to Shoot Videos of My Songs in Sikkim: Mohit Chauhan

“Sikkim has huge potential and being a musician I would like to shoot the videos of my songs in Sikkim. It is one of the best places to shoot and coming to Sikkim has opened up a lots of possibilities. I would love to come back here and this can be marked as just the beginning and I love to collaborate on folk music from Sikkim as well,” said Mohit Chauhan during a press conference in Gangtok on Wednesday.

He also said that it was a great honour to see A.R Rahman as the band Ambassador of the state and it was a huge bonus for the state to have him talk about the state on huge international platforms since he is such an icon globally.

Talking about his maiden visit to Sikkim, Mohit said, “It’s absolutely amazing being here and I thank the state government for inviting me and my wife to visit the state which is blessed by Mt. Kanchendzonga. I myself belong to Himachal Pradesh and coming here feels like home,” he added.

Mohit Chauhan is set to perform for the closing ceremony of the Red Panda festival on Jan 18th at Palzor Stadium.

One of the famous film makers Bonny Kapoor who is also in Sikkim said, “I would like to thank the state government for inviting me to witness the Red Panda festival along with the scenic beauty of the Himalayan State.The warm welcome and hospitality was great and I had always been looking forward to visiting this place.”

The scenic beauty and the warmth of the Sikkimese people has truly enthralled me added Kapoor. He also added that this place which produced such mighty names like Danny Denzongpa has a lot to offer as far as film making is concerned.

He also said that a lot can be done and hoped for fruitful cooperation and talks with the authorities so that Sikkim could be an ideal destination for film and video shootings.

“I will carry this message to my friends in Mumbai film industry and in South India to visit this place and to see what kind of beauty lies here. Sikkim provides ample opportunities to everyone and I am sure people of Sikkim have lots of hidden stories to share with everyone,” he added.