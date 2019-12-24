Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Tue, 24 Dec 2019

Northeast Today

IAF AN-32 aircraft entered wrong valley due to navigational error leading to crash, investigation finds

IAF AN-32 aircraft entered wrong valley due to navigational error leading to crash, investigation finds
December 24
15:18 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NET Bureau

Indian Airforce (IAF) aircraft (IAF AN-32), a transport carrier, that has crashed in June earlier this year had entered in a wrong valley in Aruncahal Pradesh due to bad weather and navigational error due to which it failed to fly out of the region and crashed.

An investigation into the IAF AN-32 crash cites ‘navigational error’ as the main reason behind the crash, as per a report in Economic Times.

In a report presented by Standing Committee on Defence in Lok Sabha, it has mentioned that the inquiry team has completed the investigation into the AN-32 crash saying the aircraft entered the wrong valley due to navigational error amid bad weather.

Further in its findings, the committee has mentioned that after the aircraft entered a wrong valley, it was unable to fly out of it due to bad weather, poor visibility and clouds.

As per committee’s report, IAF’s AN-32 might have lost radar contact when it was flying over Tato, Payum region on June 3. The aircraft had took off from Jorhat Air Force Station in Assam.

The aircraft had to land at Mechuka Advanced Landing Ground almost an hour after it took off but it crashed on the way. AN-32 had taken off at around 12:27 pm and had to reach Mechuka at 01:25 pm.

All 13-people on board, including eight cew members, six officers, were killed in the tragic incident.

Source: India Tv News

Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

Classic IAS Academy
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.