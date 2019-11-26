IAF growing steadily to become strategic aerospace power, says Rajnath Singh

NET Bureau

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has said the Indian Air Force (IAF) is growing steadily to become a truly strategic aerospace power. Mr Singh was addressing the second bi-annual IAF Commanders’ Conference in New Delhi on Monday.

The Defence Minister appreciated the IAF’s efforts to seize new opportunities for indigenous weapon design and development. He also praised the IAF for its professionalism and lauded all air warriors and their families for giving the country the most competent and combat worthy force. AIR correspondent reports that two-day Commanders’ Conference will conclude today.

Source: News On Air