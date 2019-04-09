Wanna get our awesome news?
Tue, 09 Apr 2019

Northeast Today

IAF puts out radar images to show how it took down Pak F-16

IAF puts out radar images to show how it took down Pak F-16
April 09
13:49 2019
NET Bureau

Going public with radar images of the February 27 aerial engagement for the first time, the Indian Air Force (IAF) on 8th April said it had “irrefutable evidence” of a Pakistan Air Force F-16 being downed by an IAF MiG-21 Bison. It also cited radio intercepts, Indian Army sightings and statements by the Pakistan ISPR to underline that the PAF lost an F-16.

Air Vice Marshal R G K Kapoor told reporters: “IAF has irrefutable evidence of not only the fact that F-16 was used by PAF on February 27, 2019 but also that an IAF MiG 21 Bison shot down a PAF F-16… I have more credible evidence that is clearly indicative of the fact that Pakistan has lost one F-16. However, due to security and confidentiality concerns, we are restricting the information being shared in the public domain.”

