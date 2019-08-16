Wanna get our awesome news?
Fri, 16 Aug 2019

Northeast Today

IAF woman controller who guided Abhinandan during February 27 dogfight gets Yudh Seva Medal

IAF woman controller who guided Abhinandan during February 27 dogfight gets Yudh Seva Medal
August 16
16:26 2019
NET Bureau
IAF Squadron leader Minty Agarwal, who guided IAF Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman during February 27 dogfight, has been awarded the Yudh Seva Medal, which is awarded to recognise distinguished service of a high order during war, conflict or hostilities.

“I participated in both the missions on February 26 as well as on February 27. Wing Commander Abhinandan was in a two way communication with me when he was on air,” Minty Agarwal said.
The woman fighter controller was part of a team of seven fighter controllers on duty on February 27 morning.

She controlled the Indian Air Force’s interception package launched to stop Pakistan’s fighter jets.

According to reports, it was Minty Agarwal who told Wing Commander Abinandan Varthaman to turn back on the day. But he could not hear the instruction because the communication system had been jammed by the Pakistan Air force.

Minty Agarwal said, “From the time Wing Commander Abhinandan was airborne, I was the one who was providing him the air situation picture. The situation awareness was passed by me to him about the posture of enemy aircraft.”

Source: India Today

IAFMinty Agarwal
